Watch: Karan Johar’s adorable twins Yash and Roohi wish him on Father’s Day

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi Johar are little munchkins who are slowly becoming their own people. Cute AF, they keep their daddy Karan entertained with their superbly adorable antics. They are pretty receptive when Karan talks to them though they can’t yet speak. They communicate very well with their expressions and gibberish in baby language. One can’t help but replay the video over and over again to them spend quality time with their father.

On the occasion of Father’s Day yesterday he made a short clip with his two munchkins. He captioned it as ‘Happy Father’s Day to me’. In video he is seen casually talking to his babies. He first asks Yash to say at least something as he does not expect him to say ‘Happy Father’s Day’. He does not give him a reaction so he turns his camera on Roohi who is just in a particularly jubilant mood. She cries in delight and is a perfect treat to watch. Yash too gets inspired by his sister and smiles for his daddy.

Happy Father’s Day to me!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

Before this, he had made a video of the twins screaming at each other and their father. It was endearing to see the three of them get into a match of who screams loudly. They also made an appearance at Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday party. They were seen playing and socialising with other kids including Taimur Ali Khan. In addition to this, he even added an old picture with his dad Yash Johar and wrote a beautiful caption with it. He wrote, “He taught me the strength of goodness….the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure….I miss seeing him but I talk to him every day! He is my morning prayer.”