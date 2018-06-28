Watch! ‘Kama Sutra’ trailer beats ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’; ranks 3rd in most watched trailer of all time on YouTube

Mira Nair’s directorial venture 1996 film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love has become the third most watched trailer of a film in the history of YouTube. Interestingly, the film has beaten the trailer of Fifty Shades of Grey to climb up to the 3rd spot in the list of the most watched trailers of all times on YouTube.

Watch Kama Sutra trailer here:

In fact, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love was banned in India and Pakistan from being released owing to its explicit and erotic content. However, the trailer of the film seems to be gaining popularity on YouTube. Now, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love’s trailer is only behind Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the most watched list.

Now, let’s check out the top 10 film trailer’s list on YouTube.

Avengers: Infinity War – 202 million views Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 101 million Kama Sutra A Tale of Love – 91 million Fifty Shades of Grey – 89 million Jurassic World – 86 million Suicide Squad – 85 million Incredibles 2 – 84 million Avengers: Infinity War, Trailer 2 – 83 million Avengers: Age of Ultron – 83 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Teaser) – 81 million

Interestingly, Kama Sutra is the only film in the top 10 list which isn’t a blockbuster and most of the other films are part of billion-dollar franchises. Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love starred Indira Varma and Sarita Chaudhury in the lead. The film also marked the English language debut of Rekha. Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar too had a part to play in the film, directed by Mira Nair.