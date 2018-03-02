Watch Kaala teaser: Thalaiva Rajinikanth is back with his swag and powerful dialogues

On the occasion of Holi 2018, megastar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala teaser has been released and we must say that Thalaiva is back with his swag and powerful dialogues. Kaala teaser shows that Rajinikanth can do anything to give his best in every frame.

Watch the Kaala teaser here:

Trademark of Rajinikanth i.e his whistle-worthy dialogues create terror in enemies’ mind. Especially, when Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth come together in one film, then no wonder that the film is going to be the powerhouse of dialogues.

Nana Patekar plays a minister who wants to change the country, but gets a fitting response when he mocks his name ‘Kaala’, which Rajinikanth explains as Karikalan, the God of Death, and also later calls it the ‘Colour of the Proletariat.’

Kaala is set in the slums of Mumbai in which Rajinikanth is surrounded by people who love him tremendously, and also some who hate him. Interestingly, we also see some glimpses of Huma Qureshi in the Kaala teaser.

‘Kaala’ is directed PA Ranjith and is presented by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 27.