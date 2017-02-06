Watch Jolly LLB Akshay Kumar thrash Kapil Sharma on the show

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma show always make us laugh and enjoy with the celebrities who come to promote the movies. But yesterday, On The Kapil Sharma Show lawyer Jolly LLB filed a case against Kapil Sharma in Kapil Sharma show court. Where Dadi plays a role as judge and Kundan as a stereotype. The show began with the question, How Kapil Sharma was using celebrities to promote his upcoming films, ‘Firangi’. On this Dadi aka Judge punishes him, telling him not to use other celebrities to promote his movie.

The question war was continued with it…which was also continued with a Dr Gulati as the most hilarious episode.

Also Read: Watch the full episode of Shah Rukh Khan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

The Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi came on the show to promote their upcoming film Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay Kumar tweeted along with caption, Learn the laws of laughter tonight! Jolly and Pushpa are coming to bring the house down 😜 #JollyLLB2OnTKSS at 9 pm only on @SonyTV!

Learn the laws of laughter tonight! Jolly and Pushpa are coming to bring the house down 😜 #JollyLLB2OnTKSS at 9 pm only on @SonyTV! pic.twitter.com/nN4Ebyfbpd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2017



Kapil Sharma tweeted, U can’t miss the madness tonight. Jolly is coming with his wife on tkss @akshaykumar@humasqureshi @jollyllb2ontkss @SonyTV stay happy

U can’t miss the madness tonight. Jolly is coming with his wife on tkss @akshaykumar@humasqureshi @jollyllb2ontkss @SonyTV stay happy 😂pic.twitter.com/Krcyhl1bxX — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) February 5, 2017



Huma Qureshi tweeted, Must catch the madness only on #TKSS too much mazaaa