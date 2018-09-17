Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Watch! Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures, videos of her work-wanderlust trip in Switzerland

Watch! Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures, videos of her work-wanderlust trip in Switzerland

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 12:04 pm
FOLLOW US:

After a gorgeous appearance on Vogue’s cover and turning a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to continue her love for fashion alongside couture maestro Manish Malhotra. The duo, who are on a trip at Gstaad, an upscale resort town in the Swiss Alps, decided to take a break and share their moments on social media.

On her Switzerland trip, Janhvi has been quite the adventurous diva indulging in fine dining, and road tripping on the picturesque streets of Swiss towns. Boy her snaps are envious! Scroll down to see her photographic moments.

 


View this post on Instagram

 

The Sunday Lunch Expressions …. @janhvikapoor #spiez #swizerland

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Swiss Nights with @janhvikapoor ♥️ @bridestodayin @nupurmehta18 @mmalhotraworld @myswitzerlandin

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Perfect Selfie @janhvikapoor and the Perfect Train Ride 💙 #mountains #morning #sundayfunday @myswitzerlandin

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Earlier, we reported of Switzerland authorities planning to install a statue of veteran Indian actor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi, whose super hit movie Chandni was shot at the country’s peak locations. It is quite obvious that Janhvi has more than one reason to love this country.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…