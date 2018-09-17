Watch! Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures, videos of her work-wanderlust trip in Switzerland

After a gorgeous appearance on Vogue’s cover and turning a showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to continue her love for fashion alongside couture maestro Manish Malhotra. The duo, who are on a trip at Gstaad, an upscale resort town in the Swiss Alps, decided to take a break and share their moments on social media.

On her Switzerland trip, Janhvi has been quite the adventurous diva indulging in fine dining, and road tripping on the picturesque streets of Swiss towns. Boy her snaps are envious! Scroll down to see her photographic moments.



View this post on Instagram The Sunday Lunch Expressions …. @janhvikapoor #spiez #swizerland A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:09am PDT

Earlier, we reported of Switzerland authorities planning to install a statue of veteran Indian actor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi, whose super hit movie Chandni was shot at the country’s peak locations. It is quite obvious that Janhvi has more than one reason to love this country.