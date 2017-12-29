WATCH: Jacqueline Fernandez goes surfing with friends and family

Just like every B-town celebrity, Jacqueline Fernandez also took off to her undisclosed location to spend the holidays with her friends and family.

Unwinding her family, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen enjoying some surfing time at the beach with her family. Sharing a video before getting into the water, she told her fans that they were all set to surf. She even shared a video of them surfing with a caption that read, “A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it!”

In another set of pictures, Jacqueline was seen in her surfing suit while enjoying coconut water with her family. She wrote, “Miss you Warren.” She even took to Instagram and shared a selfie with her mom and sister with a caption, “Famfam”. They were seen unwinding by the pool and enjoying some downtime with the family in a pink bikini.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Remo D’souza’s Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. The film is scheduled for Eid 2018 release. The actress will also be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.