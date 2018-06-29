Watch! ‘House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Trailer: A date with evil

The second trailer of Universal Pictures’ ‘House With a Clock in Its Walls’ is out, and features the lead cast trying to fight evil.

Based on a 1973 gothic horror novel, the film stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic and Kyle MacLachlan.

The trailer begins with Jonathan Barnavelt (played by Black) taking his nephew Lewis (played by Vaccaro) home, where the latter discovers a hidden clock that could have the power to end the world.

As the trailer progresses, Lewis gets to know that his uncle is a warlock, and is also introduced to Jonathan’s neighbour, Mrs. Zimmerman (played by Blanchett).

Jonathan then reveals that his house is owned by another warlock, Isaac Izard (played by MacLachlan), who, Mrs Zimmerman cautions, is “very wicked”.

Lewis suddenly hears three gongs from the clock, which Mrs Zimmerman claims, can be “nothing good.” Towards the end, the trio is seen fighting evil in an attempt to destroy the clock.

Helmed by Eli Roth, the film is slated to hit theatres on September 21.