Watch! Hot video of Arshi Khan roaming only in a ‘Towel’ in the Bigg Boss 11 house

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has always been catching everyone’s eyeballs for her hot and strange things she does in the house. However, in the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss 11, Arshi will only be seen wearing a towel.

Yes, you read it right. One of the hottest yet controversial contestant of Bigg Boss, Arshi will be seen roaming around the house only in a towel. Well, for her weird act, we have to give credit to Akash Dadlani. Apparently, Akash is the only one who convinced Arshi to spread her hotness on the national television by wearing the only towel.

In the recently released promo of Bigg Boss 11, we can see Akash encouraging Arshi to wear the only towel and roam in the house. However, Arshi keeps telling him that I can’t do this on national television. But somehow, Arshi agrees and creates a storm in the house.

Well, Arshi has always been known for her controversies with other housemates as well as her statement about outside world. She has once told in the Bigg Boss house that her grandfather had 18 wives. However, when Arshi’s father Mohammad Arman Khan had spoken to Dainik Bhaskar, he revealed that his father was not characterless and slammed Arshi for her statement.

He said, “My father died in 1945. At that time I was four years old. I know very little about my father, then how did Arshi know whether my father had 18 marriages and how his character was. We never told Arshi about her grandfather. My father was a jailer in Bhopal Central Jail during British rule and he had two marriages.”

But we must say, Arshi has always been staying in the house with full of fire. Thus, let’s see how she is going to be behaving in the house in upcoming days.