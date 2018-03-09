Watch: Hollywood legend Robert De Niro throws surprise birthday bash for Anupam Kher

New Delhi: Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher celebrated his 63rd birthday on March 7. The internationally-acclaimed Indian actor shared a video on his social media account in which Hollywood actor Robert De Niro could be seen in a jolly mood singing birthday song for Kher.

Kher revealed that the party was thrown by ‘The Godfather’ actor as a surprise for him at De Niro’s home itself. Kher thanked the actor for allowing him to have the ‘moment of his life’ (‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ moment). Kher tweeted, ” Thank you, Grace & Mr Robert De Niro, for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing “Happy Birthday” song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. ?? #GodOfActing”.

Thank you Grace & Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing “Happy Birthday” song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. 🙏 #GodOfActing pic.twitter.com/ePXo86SHTR

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2018

The director of Kher’s Hollywood outing,’Silver Linings Playbook’, David O. Russell was also present at the surprise bash.