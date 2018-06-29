Watch fun and celebration come alive with Good Man Di Laaltain from Soorma

The makers of Soorma have released the third song from the film titled Good Man Di Laaltain featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in a celebratory mode. Good Man Di Laaltain showcases Sandeep Singh’s family welcoming him back home post the success of his international outing.

The track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, music by the trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and is penned by the ace writer Gulzar. Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role is based on the life journey of Ex Indian Hockey player Sandeep Singh. The Soorma Anthem that released a few days back perfectly escapades how there are no mountains high enough for those who stand tall. The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’. Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.