Watch: Doting father Hrithik Roshan’s adventures trip with sons is giving us vacation goals

It is a known fact that when it comes to parenting, Hrithik Roshan takes the role of being an action packed model dad really seriously. From constantly giving his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan life lessons to pumping up the adrenaline rush with adventure filled holidays, the actor father makes it a point to expose them to the best. Well continuing with the same, Hrithik who is currently working on his next venture Super 30 took time off from the same for a vacation with his sons in Gstaad.

Sharing a video on Twitter of their adventure time, trekking on a glacier to rappelling down rocky cliff sides, Hrithik posted, “Beautiful days. #gstaad #glacier3000 #NeverGiveUp #nevergrowup #impossibleisnothing #adventureAnywhere #BFF #explorersforlife:”

Apart from the video where Hrithik and Hrehaan are seen cheering on Hridhaan, the ‘Super 30’ star took to Instagram sharing yet another video. Unlike the one on the micro blogging site, the second one sees Hrithik and Hrehaan on a trip around Rome with the latter sitting pillion as Hrithik navigates the narrow lanes. Sharing the same Roshan added, “EXPLORERS FOREVER #Rome #vespaworld #doastheromansdo???????? #adventurers #bff #travellerslife #discover #dontjustexist #createveryday #exploreeverything”.

Back on the work front, Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in the film ‘Kaabil’ has been currently busy working on the Aanad Kumar biopic ‘Super 30’. Directed by Vikas Bahl the film is slated to release in January next year.