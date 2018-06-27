Watch Disha Patani’s impeccable dancing skills in these videos

Disha Patani who made a mark in Bollywood with just two films has been a social media favourite owing to her drop dead gorgeous looks and impeccable dancing skills.

Impressing the audience with her dazzling moves right from her first music video, Disha Patani has time and again impressed the audience with her dancing skills.

Often sharing her amazing dance videos, Disha Patani has proved she is the only one who can match up to the brilliance of Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.

Apart from impressing her fans and followers with her dancing skills in her latest blockbuster ‘Baaghi 2’, the actress gives an insight into her dancing talent with her social media posts.

Matching steps with Tiger Shroff for various dance routines, Disha Patani has carved a place as one of the best dancers in the industry.

The actress is currently basking in the glory of the Blockbuster success of Baaghi 2 and will be next seen with Superstar Salman Khan in Bharat.

After the success of blockbusters M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked in more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.