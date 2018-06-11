Watch! Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor bring Rajasthani swag to Hindi remake of Sairat

The much-awaited film of 2018, Dhadak’s trailer has finally released and, as expected, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor brought Rajasthani swag in this Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. Dhadak has a setup of Rajasthan which defines its culture, love, emotions.

Watch Dhadak trailer here:

The Dhadak trailer looks promising as newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s pair brings the real charm on screen. Their Marwari dialect of dialogues and unique way of expressing love to each other is indeed lovely to watch. Though many moments of the film are copied from original Sairat but its Rajasthani touch makes it a bit different from the original.

Apart from that, the major highlight of the trailer is a Hindi version of iconic track Zingaat. Yes, even though, Dhadak trailer shows some clips of Zingaat song but those moments are still hard to forget and worth the wait to watch the full version.

Overall, Dhadak trailer looks promising despite having elements of original Sairat. Ajay-Atul’s music might make a huge impact in the film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and it is all set to hit the screens on July 20, 2018.