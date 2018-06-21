Watch: Deepika Padukone explains Hindi slang and plays badminton wearing stilettos in this video

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone is just as popular in Hollywood as she is back home. She made her Hollywood debut with the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage and starred opposite Vin Diesel. She has been turning heads at various red carpet events around the world ever since and is getting featured on global magazine covers. She was even invited to attend the Met Gala for two years in a row.

While the grapevine is buzzing with rumours of her upcoming wedding with actor Ranveer Singh, she is spending all her time working. Recently, we spotted her in two videos—one by Vanity Fair and the other by Allure. Check out all that she was up to.

In this Vanity Fair’s video Deepika Padukone was asked to explain the meaning of several Hindi slang. Explaining phrases such as “waat lag gayi” and “kabab mein haddi”, Padukone gave the audience a taste of the colloquial language used in the country.

For Allure, she tried nine things that she’s never done before. The video shows her trying to talk after inhaling helium through a balloon, attempting the moonwalk in moon shoes, and applying makeup on a stranger while blindfolded. The results are hilarious, and will leave you in splits.

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to the sport, her father has played and has played it on the National level in the past. But playing in heels? No one had seen her attempt that yet, until now. She put on a pair of stilettos and played badminton and did a surprisingly decent job. Turns out, there’s not much this actor can’t do.

