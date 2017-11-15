Watch! Cute AbRam’s happy dance with papa Shah Rukh Khan

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Nov 15, 2017 11:46 am
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make Children’s Day special for them. After reliving his childhood with a hundred underprivileged children on the sets of his film, King Khan also took out time for his family. Later in the day, Shah Rukh shared an adorable video of him and his little munchkin AbRam dancing for Aryan and Suhana.

He captioned it as, “A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.”

 


A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day of kids.

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Earlier in the day, the ‘Raees’ star took to social media to share special moments that he spent with ‘over a hundred beautiful souls’.

