Watch! Cute AbRam’s happy dance with papa Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make Children’s Day special for them. After reliving his childhood with a hundred underprivileged children on the sets of his film, King Khan also took out time for his family. Later in the day, Shah Rukh shared an adorable video of him and his little munchkin AbRam dancing for Aryan and Suhana.

He captioned it as, “A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.”

A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day of kids. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Earlier in the day, the ‘Raees’ star took to social media to share special moments that he spent with ‘over a hundred beautiful souls’.