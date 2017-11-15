Watch! Cute AbRam’s happy dance with papa Shah Rukh Khan
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make Children’s Day special for them. After reliving his childhood with a hundred underprivileged children on the sets of his film, King Khan also took out time for his family. Later in the day, Shah Rukh shared an adorable video of him and his little munchkin AbRam dancing for Aryan and Suhana.
He captioned it as, “A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.”
Earlier in the day, the ‘Raees’ star took to social media to share special moments that he spent with ‘over a hundred beautiful souls’.
Tagged with: AbRam's dance with Shah Rukh Khan AbRam's happy dance adorable dance video of AbRam Aryan Khan Children’s Day Special Cuet AbRam King Khan Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan's kids SRK Suhana Khan