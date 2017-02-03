‘Commando 2’ Song: Vidyut Jammwal has recreated Akshay’s Hare Krishna Hare Ram

It seems it’s a season of remake for Bollywood. We saw recreation of ‘Laila Main Laila’ song, ‘Saara Zamana’ and ‘Tamma Tamma’! Now there is one more film that is following the footsteps of this recreation fad! The upcoming movie ‘Commando 2’ starring Vidyut Jammwal has the popular song from Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya! The song ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram, in 2007 made fans crazy with its catchy melody!

Also Read : I came to Mumbai to be the best action hero: Vidyut Jammwal

Commando 2 is an action packed sequel by Deven Bhojani which has Vidyut Jammwal again. The cast also includes Adah Sharma, Freddy Daruwala and Esha Gupta. This new created number has a theme of black, gold and gothic feel. Vidyut and Freddy shows their perfect dance moves while the ladies Adah and Esha look smouldering.

Choreographed by Feroz Khan, the song has some exceptional dance moves and the dancers are nailing it.

The movie is directed by Deven Bhojani & Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Reliance Entertainment. ‘Commando 2’ is much awaited action packed movie and is a sequel of the earlier franchise

‘Commando’ which was released in 2013. ‘Commando 2’ is scheduled to release on 3 March.

Watch the song here:

