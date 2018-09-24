WATCH: Anil Kapoor’s funny attempt to complete Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga challenge’

The celebrities always support fellow actors’ films. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently busy with the hectic promotions of their film Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. A week ago, their challenge took the Internet by storm as they challenged their celebrity friends to take up the Sui Dhaaga challenge. Akshay Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are some of them who took the challenge. While some failed, some have successfully proven that they are good at it.

Here’s how the challenge goes. The stars have to simply put the thread in the needle. It looks easy but it definitely isn’t as one has to complete this in just 10 seconds. Madhuri Dixit, on her Dance Deewane show, had challenged her Total Dhamaal co-star Anil Kapoor to attempt it. Anil, who is currently in Italy, shared a hilarious video on Sunday where he could not even go through the challenge even once. His epic fail is totally funny. He nominated Rajkummar Rao next. “Thanks for nominating me @madhuridixitnene! After this epic fail of an attempt, I nominate @rajkummar_rao to try his hand at the #SuiDhagaChallenge. ‪All my love & luck to @varundvn @anushkasharma! Can’t wait to see u guys weave the beautiful story of ‪#SuiDhaaga!,” he wrote along with the video.