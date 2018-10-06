Nana Patekar has found himself in the middle of a storm after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta came up with a shocking revelation in which she alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of the film, Horn OK Pleassss!

It all started when Tanushree Dutta revealed in an interview with Zoom TV stating that “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about this and that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it.”

Nana Patekar has slapped a legal notice on Dutta seeking apology for the damage it has cost to his reputation. Nana Patekar was in Jodhpur busy with the shooting of Housefull 4, he returned to Mumbai today, where he was welcomed by media, waiting to question him.

