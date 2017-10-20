Watch: Alia, Varun, Sidharth and KJo celebrate 5 years of SOTY with ‘Disco Deewane’

Five years ago, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced three bonafide stars, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to the film industry with his directorial venture, ‘Student Of The Year. Now’, the cast celebrated its five years.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar had two reasons to celebrate – ‘Diwali’ and 5 years of Student of the Year on October 19. Marking the occasion of 5 years of ‘SOTY’. Karan Johar posted this selfie with a caption “….loves of my life!”

The trio along with their director cut a chocolate bar with SOTY name written on it. Dharma Productions shared a boomerang video of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar doing the signature move of the hit track, ‘Disco Deewane.’ They captioned it, “#Diwali just got brighter with this magical reunion! #5YearsOfSOTY & the nostalgia doesn’t stop! @karanjohar @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt @varundvn.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ with Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release on May 11, 2018. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is prepping for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Abhay Chopra’s ‘Ittefaq’ with Sonakshi Sinha in November this year.