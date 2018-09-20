Watch: Alia Bhatt announces ‘Sadak 2’ on dad Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has got the perfect return-gift from her father and film director Mahesh Bhatt as he rings in his 70th birthday today. For the first time, the ‘Raazi’ star will be directed by her father in the remake of his 1991 superhit movie, ‘Sadak’. “You are directing me! ‘Sadak 2‘ is a dream come true. What I thought will never be possible has been made possible,” tweeted Alia.

The 25-year-old further wrote how this new journey with her ‘not-so-old man’ will be of discovery, life, movies and most importantly of a father and daughter. Vishesh Films also shared a one-minute teaser, announcing the cast and release date of the much-anticipated film. The ‘Highway’ star will be sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial which was earlier slated to release on November 15, 2019, will now hit theatres on March 25, 2020. ‘Sadak 2’ also marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after almost two decades. The 1991 blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Tijori, and Neelima Azeem.