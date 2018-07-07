Watch: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy’s high-energy tabletop dance will make you groove!

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer-‘Gold’ released the first song titled ‘Naino Se Baandhi’, a romantic track from the movie. At the launch event for the song, Akshay danced with his co-star Mouni Roy on a table. Mouni shared the video where she can be seen wearing a saree and Akshay looked dapper in a grey suit. In the video, Akshay and Mouni is seen grooving to a fast song and are surrounded by the rest of their cast, clapping and enjoying the two shaking a leg on the table. The two dancing in a high-energy mode will also make you groove.

Watch the videos below:

A Reema Kagti directorial and a Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani production, ‘Gold’ is a story of a man who dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for free India. In the movie, Akshay is playing the role of Tapan Das, while Mouni Roy essays the role of his wife Monobina Das. ‘Gold’ marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni Roy. Mouni is famous for her shows such as ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ and ‘Naagin’. ‘Gold’ also stars Vineet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Amit Sadh. The film will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate.