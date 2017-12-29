Watch! Aiyaary song ‘Lae Dooba’: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry recreates pure romance

After launching superb trailer, Aiyaary makers have now released the first song of the Lae Dooba in which Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are seen recreating love with their pure romance. Well, making comeback into Bollywood after a long time, Rakul Preet Singh is looking extremely beautiful in the song.

Watch the song Lae Dooba here:

Sidharth and Rakul’s chemistry enlightens the song with a touch of their old-school romance. Their eye-contact, their way of expressing love to each other is a thing to watch. Sidharth and Rakul’s chemistry seems to be showing a fairy tale love story in which we have usually seen how two people met and form their relationship from friendship to love.

Especially, the soothing and soft music composed by Rochak Kohli gives full justice to the song. Moreover, Manoj Muntashir’s meaningful lyrics and a touch of Sunidhi Chauhan’s melodious voice take this song to another level. Though Lae Dooba is a very soft song amidst this rap trend, the song surely makes a huge impact on the audience.

Well, Aiyaary also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is all set to release on the occasion of Republic Day i.e January 26, 2018. Notably, Aiyaary is clashing with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer Pad Man.