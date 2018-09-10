Watch: Abhishek Bachchan doing Aishwarya’s signature step on ‘Kajra Re’ will win your hearts

Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy in promotions of his upcoming film ‘Manmarziyaan’ co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Jr Bachchan is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie as he will be returning back to the screen after a gap of 2 years. Recently, the team were promoting the film at Galgotia University in Delhi. At the event, Abhishek shook a leg on one of his famous songs ‘Kajra Re’ which was a complete throwback to us. The video will surely win your hearts.

Watch video below:

The song is from Abhishek’s ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ where, Abhishek, Amitabh and Aishwarya come together for a special dance number. Besides ‘Manmarziyaan’, Abhishek will next star in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’ opposite wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.