Watch Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s lingering kiss as bride and groom

Mumbai: Actor Aashka Goradia tied the knot with her Brent Goble on Friday. The couple had Christian wedding with the attendees of familes and Friends.

It is also reported that, Mehndi and sangeet ceremony will took place today (November 2) and big fat wedding will be on November 3.

While Aashka look adorable in white gown and Brent look debonair in a blue suit. According to report, Aashka had wore a mother in law Renee’s bridal gown for the ceremony.

Mouni Roy shared a video on social media where Brent kissed newly bride Aashka on their wedding day. She captioned the picture, “The Bride The Groom

The loon Moon

Bridesparty

Bridesmaids groomsmen

The Padre

The VOWs

& one Lingering KISS

#theirhappilyeverafterbegins

@aashkagoradia @ibrentgoble”