Watch! 2.0 Teaser: Rajinikanth as Chitti is back; be prepared to see evil side of Akshay Kumar

One of the most-awaited films of 2018, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser is out and as expected we have to be prepared to watch the battle between Chitti and Dr Richard. 2.0 shows that Chitti will be back to fight with evil villain Dr Richard played by Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

The teaser shows Crow man Akshay Kumar and Chitti Rajinikanth battling with each other. Especially, the teaser has a solid touch of VFX which are indeed matching the standards of Hollywood. Rajini plays the superhero who is out there to save the world from the inhuman threats created by antagonist Akshay Kumar.

Watch 2.0 teaser here:

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, the teaser also showed Amy Jackson playing a female lead who is helping Dr Vaseegaran played by Rajinikanth to fight against evil Akshay. Akshay Kumar in an antagonist role is a treat to watch. He is all set to create history by playing the deadly villain, Crow Man. Notably, this film will be the first film of Akshay Kumar in Tamil.

Shot in both Hindi and Tamil languages, the Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. The film is also said to be dubbed in 13 other languages. The music has been composed by melody king A R Rahman whereas, 2.0 is directed by Shankar. 2.0 is reportedly made of a whopping budget of Rs 543 crores.

After being delayed for several times, 2.0 is all set to hit the screens on November 29, 2018.