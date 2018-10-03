Free Press Journal
Was scared to do comedy in front of Govinda: Varun Sharma

Was scared to do comedy in front of Govinda: Varun Sharma

By PTI | Oct 03, 2018 04:20 pm
Mumbai: Varun Sharma has made a name for himself in comedy films but the actor says he was really scared when it came to performing with Govinda in “FryDay”. Varun says he grew up watching the “Hero No 1” star and hence it was surreal to feature in the same frame for the film. “To do a film with Govinda, who is a legend in that genre, whose timing is impeccable was challenging. I knew it would be a learning experience and I can tell my kids that I’ve done a film with Govinda! I was very scared to do comedy with him,” Varun told PTI.

The “Fukrey” actor says he jumped at the opportunity to work with Govinda in the Abhishek Dogra-directed film because he is “such a huge fan boy.”   “I enjoy comedy and it is something which people like me doing so it was a no-brainer. But of course initially I was very nervous. On the first day, I knew it would be challenging as everyone is superb in comedy- Govinda, Sanjay Mishra. I had to leave a mark so I tried to match their level. Once everything went into a flow, then you get comfortable.” The actor will next be seen in Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon-starrer “Arjun Patiala” and “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari’s  “Chhichhore”.

Varun, 28, says it is important for an actor to be featured in right films, irrespective of their box office fate. “It’s important to be seen in different films and banners. I feel blessed that I’m getting associated with such amazing people. It’s important to be a part of good films. If you leave a mark, if you’re liked by people, then the constant work will keep happening. “The fear of failure is going to be there. No one forces anyone to do a film. It’s an individual choice. If I go wrong, it’s on me. So one has to own up both, the failures and successes.”


“FryDay” is scheduled to be released on October 12.

