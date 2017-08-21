Was pregnancy the reason behind Riya Sen’s sudden wedding?

Choker Bali actress Riya Sen tied the knot with long term beau Shivam Tewari in a hush hush ceremony on Thursday in Pune. The fans was surprised with the news of her sudden marriage.

According to few media reports, the actress was pregnant and that’s why the secret wedding.

Riya’s sister Raima has shared some photos from the wedding album which show that the newlyweds married in traditional Bengali style. A combined haldi ceremony was held for the bride and groom (with everyone in cheery yellow)

Riya, resplendent in red, and Shivam wore the mukut and topor, the headgear worn in Bengali weddings. One picture shows Riya being carried by her brothers/male friends to the ‘shubho drishti’ ceremony, her face covered with paan leaves.

Only immediate family and very close friends were invited: apart from Raima, who is Riya’s older sister, the wedding group includes their parents – actress Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma.

See picture here:



















