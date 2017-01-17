Was born a movie star in my head: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says he used to think of himself as a movie star.

At the launch of his book “An Unsuitable Boy” here on Monday, Karan candidly spoke about his childhood, relationships with friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra and Kajol, sexuality and much more.

When an excerpt was shared from the book about his father — the late filmmaker Yash Johar — Karan spoke about his growing up years.

He said: “I was born as a movie star in my head. In my head, I was always royalty because my father made me believe so. My father pampered me a lot. He thought I was the most gorgeous looking son. He thought he could have launched me.”

Karan also spoke about how simple a man his father was.

“My dad started as a production assistant, so his instinct made him carry the actors’ bags even when he became a huge film producer,” he said.