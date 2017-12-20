Was approached for Rakesh Sharma biopic says Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is known to speak her heart out, made a huge confirmation that she was supposed to star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic starring Aamir Khan.

While speaking at the Red Carpet of 2017 Zee Cine Awards, the 35-year-old said that she did see two or three scripts of Bollywood movies and when mediapersons asked about the Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, she said that it was one of the scripts that she had finalised and they were supposed to begin filming in 2019.

“I have finalised two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of the scripts I read. I was approached for the film when Aamir was a part of it. We weren’t supposed to do it next year, it was for 2019. But as of now, I don’t know anything else about the movie,” noted the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star.

When specifically asked if Aamir had quit the film, Priyanka replied, “Aamir is not doing the film now.”

Later, when another scribe mentioned about Shah Rukh Khan replacing Aamir in the film, Priyanka said “I don’t know. I haven’t got any confirmations. I haven’t spoken to Sid or Mahesh sir. As soon as I know, I will see.”

The last time Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan had starred in a film together was for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 2’ in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee will be next seen in ‘Quantico’s Season 3.

The actress also has two Hollywood projects in her kitty – ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ and ‘A Kid Like Jake’.