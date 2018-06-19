Was Anil Kapoor insecure of being overshadowed by frequent co-star Sridevi?

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have been the on-screen it couple for several years giving Bollywood big hits such as Mr. India, Judaai, Laadla, Lamhe to name a few. Despite the fact that Sridevi became part of Anil’s family post marriage to his elder brother Boney Kapoor, there was a time when the Race 3 actor was not happy with the English Vinglish star reaching higher peaks than him.

According to reports, Anil Kapoor was insecure about being overshadowed by Sridevi. The situation back then was so intense that he ended up rejecting films alongside the actress that went on to be the biggest films of that time. Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz and Yash Chopra’s Chandni were rejected by Kapoor as they were having less significant roles as compared to Sridevi.

A leading daily quoted a family friend of the Kapoors as saying, “Anil always had apprehensions about being overshadowed by Sridevi. Whenever he found the hero’s role to be weaker, he would decline the offer. It is another matter that Sridevi walked away with all the adulation, although the film was named after Anil’s character in Mr. India.”

However, over the years, both parties matured their ways in B-Town and what we saw was a strong clan of the Kapoors until the death of the timeless beauty on February 24, this year.

Anil Kapoor became the pillar of strength for his elder brother Boney Kapoor and nieces Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their tough time.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Shamsher Singh in Race 3, will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which he will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.