Warning! Aryan Khan is protective of little brother AbRam Khan; here’s proof 

We all are aware of the fact that our elder siblings are quite the protective kind. Celebrity kids are no different in acquiring this trait. Recently, Aryan Khan took to his Instagram page to share a picture with AbRam Khan, which by far is a clear warning to stay clear of him while he is on guard for his little brother.

King Khan’s family is currently holidaying in Europe and have taken to social media to give their fans a glimpse of their happy times. The adorable picture shared by the Khan prodigy is captioned as ‘Nobody lays a hand on my brother.” Now that is one hell of a warning folks!

Aryan recently made his appearance at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash and we must say the industry is on the lookout for his father in him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, daddy Shah Rukh Khan has completed the shooting of Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

He will also be seen in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled Salute. The shooting for the same will commence in the month of September.