Warner Bros unveil first poster of ‘Ocean’s 8’

Los Angeles: The first poster of the much-awaited “Ocean’s 8” introduced the eight female master thieves as they prepare to pull off a top-secret heist.

The new poster of the Warner Bros film shows the characters lined up in profile, all wearing dark overcoats and shades. Under the powerfully stylish shots of the eight female stars, it simply reads: “Ocean’s 8. Summer 2018”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It has the tagline: “Every con has its pros.”

A sequel to Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy, it stars Sandra Bullock as ringleader Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character Danny.

After getting out of jail, she recruits seven women — Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter — to help her pull off a jewellery heist at the annual Met Gala in New York.