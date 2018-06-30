Warina Hussain’s incredible journey of Loveratri comes to an end; see pic

Actress Warina Hussain‘s journey in Loveratri comes to an end and the debutant feels it was an incredible journey of her life. Marking their Bollywood debut, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set to treat the audience with their fresh pairing and onscreen chemistry in Loveratri.

Their journey of the films started with the recce of Ahmadabad by the director Abhiraj, writer Naren Bhatt and debutante Aayush Sharma were the explored Gujarat by going to all the local places and meeting the local people from there. The actors later started with their Garba lessons and started the shoot of their movie with a garba scene. The festive love story has been shot across various locations nationally and internationally.

Loveratri Team surprised the actress by getting an impromptu cake to bid adieu Warina. The actress took to her social media and posted the video with a caption, ” And… that’s a wrap of an incredible journey with the amazing #Loveratri team. Thank you @aaysharma & @abhiraj21288 for making it a memorable one 💕 @SKFilmsOfficial”

The teaser which released a few days back has got an exceptional reaction from the audience. It begins with the voice-over by Salman Khan introducing the storyline, narrating the colorful love story. His iconic baritone sets the pace for the love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri.

To get into the skin of their character, Aayush and Warina left no stone unturned as they had indulged into hardcore garba training sessions too. Shot in London and outskirts of Gujarat, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. ‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.