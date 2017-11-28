Want to present a new aspect with each film: Parineeti Chopra

New Delhi: She is just six years old in Hindi filmdom and has been a part of nine films, mostly in different genres. And actress Parineeti Chopra says she prefers not to play repetitive characters.

“Audiences are keen to see a performance, as much as they like watching the stars and larger-than-life films. So being able to deliver in different genres and tackle a variety of roles has more value. Personally, for me, repeating myself at this stage of my career would just be uninspiring. I like to challenge myself and put out (present) a new shade (aspect) with each film,” Parineeti told IANS.

She was last seen on screen in the comic entertainer “Golmaal Again”, which minted over Rs 200 crore in India.

Does crossing these benchmarks matter to Parineeti?

“As an actor, you want to have a great body of work, but I would be lying if I said the Rs 100 crore benchmark doesn’t matter. It matters to every actor. It just shows how audiences are accepting you, how much they love you. I’m loving the feeling that I have right now,” she added.

Her next film project is Dibakar Banerjee’s “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”.

Parineeti says Banerjee was always in the list of her “dream directors” ever since she started acting.

“I have always been really fortunate to work with amazing directors. Dibakar has been on my dream directors’ list ever since I took up acting. Working with him has involved elaborate prep and very focused workshops. He has an exquisite eye for nuance and detail,” said the actress.

“His characters make his movie stand out. I am thoroughly enjoying this process of shooting for the film with him,” she said.

Parineeti will be seen as a fiercely ambitious girl in the film.

Is she similar in real life?

“I am ambitious, yes, just not fiercely ambitious. When I take up something, I give it my absolute best. I focus on it 100 per cent and try achieving it. I don’t like ambition that tries to put down people and talent. I feel there is enough room for everyone to grow,” she said.

Whether it was “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”, “Ishaqzaade” and “Shuddh Desi Romance” or “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Daawat-e-Ishq” and “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, Parineeti says when she plays a character, she tries to bring it alive with “human, believable traits and nuances”.

“I want to work on varied characters, films and subjects. In that sense, I am passionate more than ambitious. My character in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, though, is super ambitious and that makes her different from me. It’s also fun playing characters that are so different — it makes you live someone else’s life, dreams, aspirations,” she said.

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, which is slated to release next year, also stars her “Ishaqzaade” co-star Arjun Kapoor.

She says her relationship with Arjun has not changed.

“Arjun has certainly evolved as one of the bankable actors that there is today, which is a huge achievement. Arjun’s understanding of the craft and his eagerness to learn sets him apart. With ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, we are doing a very intense film together… We are at loggerheads in the movie,” she said.