Want a fit body like ‘Baaghi 2’ star Tiger Shroff? These basic martial arts techniques will help you get it

New Delhi: If you are someone who can’t get over actor Tiger Shroff’s fit body in his current release “Baaghi 2”, then you can transform yourself with some basic martial art techniques. Siddharth Singh, Mixed Martial Arts Trainer for the brand Reebok, guides beginners with tips and tricks to become the next “Baaghi”

* Training in gymnastics is a must to help develop muscle coordination, flexibility and strength. The key, however, is starting gymnastics early because, with age, muscle flexibility reduces, and the chances of injuries increase manifold.

* For a well-chiselled body like Tiger’s, one needs to train religiously and eat multiple high-protein meals in small quantities through the day. Instead of focusing on the “how much weight one can lift or the intensity of the workout”, one should focus on the consistency of training. A good mix of hard training and healthy diet (along with a bunch of supplements) will give the desired results.

* While a lot of emphasis is laid on flashy and high-flying moves, in real-life situations, four key martial arts are all that are needed in hand-to-hand combat” boxing, Muay Thai, wrestling and Brazilian jiu jitsu.

* Boxing gives the ability to use ones most dexterous limbs to devastating effect.

* Muay Thai is a brutal martial art from Thailand, incidentally also their national sport. The form involves punches, kicks, elbows, knees and clinches.

* Wrestling is based on taking the opponent to the ground as quickly and effectively as possible.

* Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) is a martial art which uses the concept of technique and leverage beating brute strength. BJJ uses joint locks, choke holds, leg locks — all of which are essential as most fights end up on the ground.

Rajiv Khati, another a martial arts practitioner, too lists some benefits of martial arts.

* Since martial arts are skill-based, they not only make our bodies fitter, but also prime our minds.

* It is a complete discipline as it trains you to fight both standing up and when on the ground.

Commenting on the role played by mainstream cinema in promoting the fitness form, he said: “Just like rock music in India became popular after movies like ‘Rock On’, mainstream cinema can help MMA (Mixed Martial art) grow in India. However, it has to be done responsibly and audiences need to be educated in the right way. Having said that, a film star endorsing it will definitely drive more people into this fitness form.”