‘Walking Dead’ actor Scott Wilson passes away at 76

Washington DC [USA]: Hollywood star Scott Wilson of ‘The Walking Dead’ fame passed away at the age of 76. The veteran’s representative, Dominic Mancini told TMZ that the ‘Pearl Harbor’ star died due to leukemia.

In the recently-concluded New York Comic-Con, it was revealed that Scott would star in the ninth season of ‘The Walking Dead’– along with former stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal, which is set to premiere on Sunday. Wilson’s Hollywood career began in 1967 with the Hollywood classic ‘In the Heat of the Night’. He then went on to star in legendary movies like ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Dead Man Walking’. Scott even earned a Golden Globe nomination under the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for his role of Captain Billy Cupshaw in ‘The Ninth Configuration (1980)’. Apart from starring in ‘Pearl Harbor’ he appeared in the hit American detective series ‘CSI’.