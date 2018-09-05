Wait, what? Ranveer Singh had his bachelor party in Orlando and Deepika also attended

Without any doubt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is the much-awaited wedding of 2018. Although the couple has never spoken about their relationship, they never denied it as well. While the rumours are going strong about their alleged wedding, the couple apparently played it smart. As per the SpotboyE report, Ranveer Singh had his bachelor’s party in Orlando which Deepika also attended. Isn’t it shocking?

Well, many might remember Ranveer-Deepika’s video of enjoying a small vacation in Orlando came up, it was shot by a fan. And recently, during a media interaction, Deepika, when asked on marriage rumours, gave a major hint saying, “You’ll know soon”. The couple reportedly started dating in 2011 and the duo has starred in four movies, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Finding Fanny’ (Ranveer did a cameo) and ‘Padmaavat’.

Meanwhile, when the report of ‘DeepVeer’, as they lovingly called, came up, a source was quoted in Filmfare saying, “It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it. Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding.”