Wait! Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of a Marvel movie; read to know

Shah Rukh Khan is India’s superhero and we all have seen him in RaOne. But fans would love to seem the actor in any international super hero movie. And it seems like, Shah Rukh Khan can be cast in Marvel movie. Stephen Wacker, VP of Creative Development at Marvel is a fan of Shah Rukh, and if there is any Indian content in the future Marvel will cast SRK.

Speaking with Indian Express, Stephen said, “It’s the belief that there is a hero inside all of us. Within each of us is the belief that we can be better than who we are. I think that’s exciting for everybody.” Not only that, ”We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.” said Stephen.

On being asked about a collaboration with Indian actors in a Marvel movie, Stephen laughed and said, “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.”

On work-front Shah Rukh is busy with is upcoming movie Zero which is slated to release this year. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is the lead.