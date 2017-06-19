Wahlberg reveals ‘Transformers 5’ will be ‘last one’ for him

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Wahlberg said he would not be coming back for the sequel to “Transformers: The Last Knight”.

“The Last Knight” has already been confirmed to be the final installment in the sci-fi action film franchise with Michael Bay as director.

While discussing the future of the popular movie series on “The Graham Norton Show”, Wahlberg broke the news of his retirement from it, reported Digital Spy.

“It’s the last one so I get my life back,” he said.

Wahlberg further said he spent “five months” getting in prime physical condition for “The Last Knight”, which also features Isabela Moner and Josh Duhamel.

“The long hair is the worst thing ever. I look like my mum in the ’70s – it’s just really bad!” The film will release on June 21 in the US.