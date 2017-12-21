‘VKAS’ meet NaMo! Memes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma meeting Modi go viral

Social media has obsession with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding as it’s not going to die anytime soon. On Wednesday, the newly-wed ‘Virushka’ met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for their wedding reception. However, as soon as the photo hit the Internet, netizens came in full force to turn the photo into an overnight meme.

PMO India’s official Twitter handle shared a picture of PM Modi receiving a present from the couple. The photo was captioned: “Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3

Kohli and anushka goes back home

Opens the bag

Find a card

Open the card *LINK YOUR ADHAAR BEFORE 31ST* Kohli: MC Modi😡😡 — param(the sailor man) (@param7755) December 20, 2017

Kohli & Anushka submitting their Aadhar card & KYC forms to modiji 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FC6s17HOVS — शिवम. (@Oye_Protein) December 20, 2017

Kohli: Acche din kab aayenge? Modi: RCB IPL kab jeetegi? *Awkward Silence* pic.twitter.com/jYyGfNQhfa — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 20, 2017

India’s 3 favourite pass-times, Cricket, Politics and Bollywood summed up in a single pic.. pic.twitter.com/htoBMy1ZxE — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 20, 2017

Kohli giving tips on how to score a 100 and not get out on 99 to Modi ji.#GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/gIoZBOvIwo — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 20, 2017

A picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exchanging some old 500 and 1000 rupee notes they couldn’t exchange during demonetization. pic.twitter.com/vVwlQhjbJI — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) December 20, 2017

Virat: Modi ji, aap 99 pe out ho gaye

Modi: Tumhari highest score kya hai?

Virat: 243

Modi: Meri 282 pic.twitter.com/bk7AWS3haC — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 20, 2017

Modi- Shaadi ki bahot bahot badhai

Virat- Thank you. Aur aapko gujarat jeetne ki bahot bahot badhai.

Modi- Bas century reh gayi ek seat se😥

Virat- Koi baat nahi,home ground pe century maar lete toh log zyada mazak udaate😭 pic.twitter.com/ngj9BFxLvw — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) December 20, 2017

Virat-Anushka’s wedding garnered much more media attention and now the couple are in Delhi for their reception on Thursday. The couple officially announced the news of their wedding on their respective social media account on December 11, ending the speculations by media.