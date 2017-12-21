Free Press Journal
‘VKAS’ meet NaMo! Memes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma meeting Modi go viral

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 21, 2017 03:57 pm
PM Modi with newly-wed couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo/PIB

Social media has obsession with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s wedding as it’s not going to die anytime soon. On Wednesday, the newly-wed ‘Virushka’ met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for their wedding reception. However, as soon as the photo hit the Internet, netizens came in full force to turn the photo into an overnight meme.

PMO India’s official Twitter handle shared a picture of PM Modi receiving a present from the couple. The photo was captioned: “Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening.

Virat-Anushka’s wedding garnered much more media attention and now the couple are in Delhi for their reception on Thursday. The couple officially announced the news of their wedding on their respective social media account on December 11, ending the speculations by media.

