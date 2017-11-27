Vivek Oberoi plays villain in his next says he doesn’t look at characters as black or white

Vivek Oberoi, who is prepping to play former underworld don Muthappa Rai in “Rai”, says he likes to look at such roles with a human angle and doesn’t want to colour such characters as black or white. Talking about “Rai”, Vivek said, “To me these characters are real they are not negative. To me when I play a character I play from their perspective unless I am doing a fiction film like a “Krrish 3″ where I am playing Kaal, who is like a comic book villain… When I play human stories, I like to look at them as heroes of their own stories.”

He added: “They maybe on the negative side of some people, who believe they are negative and believe that they are against the law but to a lot of people they are heroes. So, I like to look at the human bit to it and not colour it either black or white.”

This is not the first time Vivek will be seen playing an underworld don. In 2007, he played a gangster Maya Dolas in “Shootout at Lokhandwala”. “Rai” is a biographical film directed by Ram Gopal Varma, based on the life of former underworld syndicate, turned philanthropist, Muthappa Rai. Other details of the film is still under wraps.