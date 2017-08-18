Vivek Dahiya turns a ladies man!

Vivek Dahiya to weave his dance magic back again at an upcoming television awards back, this time around sans his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

The awards season doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The telly folks gear up for yet another award function & the Nach Baliye Season 8 winner Vivek Dahiya is gearing up for a larger than life performance stepping into the shoes of Ranveer Singh this time dancing with television’s leading ladies.

Back from his European holiday immediately after bringing the Nach Baliye trophy home, television’s lover-boy is all set to romance television’s leading ladies at an upcoming award show.

Also Read: Vivek Dahiya encounters a stalker fan on honeymoon

A source close to the actor shares, ‘The Kavach actor gave boyfriend/ husband goals to a million girls after his reality show stint alongside his wife. The makers wanted him to pull a Ranveer Singh on stage with his flamboyant antics & his charm. The actor will be dancing on blockbuster songs. It will be a fresh change for the viewers to see him dance with other ladies. The dance will be the highlight of the award night.’