Vivek Dahiya has his eyes on Bollywood now

Television actor Vivek Dahiya, who will be seen in “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says he wants to be a part of the silver screen and also wants to do bold shows on the web. Asked what he feels about television actors getting an opportunity to work on the silver screen, Vivek said, “I am very excited about this whole change that is happening. There are no stigmas or labels attached with you anymore irrespective of what platform you are coming from. I am so glad that it is happening in the time when I am a part of this mainstream acting.”

Vivek, who is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi, says that he eventually wants to get into acting in Hindi films. “So, yes absolutely. That’s what I want to do eventually. I do want to do films, want to get into the whole web (series) bold shows where there is content and no tab and go crazy with your story,” he added. “Qayamat Ki Raat”, a supernatural thriller, also stars Karishma Tanna, Deepika Kakar, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Dalljiet Kaur.