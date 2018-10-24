Vivek Agnihotri admits to molestation charges; Tanushree Dutta to lodge FIR against ‘Hate Story’ filmmaker

Tanushree Dutta is reportedly to lodge FIR against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after his confession to molestation charges. The decision to file an official complaint comes weeks after he slapped her with a notice of referring him while accusing him of sexually harassing her during the shoot of the film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005).

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute told a leading daily that his client never pressed any charges against Vivek Agnihotri at the press conference. According to the reports, Vivek had asked Tanushree to strip off her clothes and dance to give cues to actors, behind the cameras. Apparently, in a statement, Satpute told the daily that Vivek himself confessed the crimes in a 10-page notice that he sent Dutta where he stated that ‘the director was none other than me.’

In the confession, he further stated that since the director himself owned up a crime, hence they will now be submitting an official complaint against him at the Oshiwara police station requesting the cops to press molestation charges against him. For those who are uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during the shoot of a song in the film, Horn Ok Pleassss (2008).

She has also filed an FIR against Nana Patekar, director of the film, Rakesh Sarang, producer Samee Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Apart from this, Tanushree also slapped Rs 10 crore defamation case against Rakhi Sawant, who replaced her in the song and counter her by supporting Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya.

After Tanushree’s defamation case, Rakhi also posted videos in which she states that she will too file Rs 50 crore defamation case against the actress for calling her a lower class girl.