Vishwaroopam 2: Trailer of Kamal Hassan’s film is loaded with power pack action scenes

Kamal Hassan’ much awaited film Vishwaroopam 2 trailer is released and it is worth the wait, as it has plenty of amazing stunt scenes. The film is a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 2013 film Vishwaroopam and Haasan and Rahul Bose reprise their roles of RAW agent Wisam and Al-Quada terrorist Omar Qureshi, respectively. The film follows the event after the first part, at the end of which Omar Qureshi escapes the clutches of Wasim. In the second part Wasim continues his work of catching Omar Qureshi and failing his plans.

The trailer was released in Hindi by Aamir Khan on his Twitter account, the actor tweeted along with the trailer “Dear Kamal Sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroopam 2! Wishing you all the very best. Love and respect always.”

Dear Kamal Sir, congratulations to you and to the entire team of Vishwaroop 2 ! Wishing you all the very best.

Love and respect always.

Aamir.#Vishwaroop2Trailer @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/KvxJc8xheF — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 11, 2018

When Vishwaroopam 1 was released in the year 2013, it sparked controversy and also people objected the title and demanded ban of the film in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 95 crore and it ended up collecting over Rs. 200 crore, making it a super-successful project for Kamal Haasan. Vishwaroopam won several awards in the south and two National Awards.

Vishwaroopam 2 is written and directed by Kamal Haasan and it is expected to hit the screens on August 10.