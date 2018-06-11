Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Hassan joins Instagram, gains 16k plus followers in no time
South superstar Kamal Hassan is active member of Twitter and has raised his voice against various social issues and gained number of followers which sum upto 5.7 million. But now the actor has joined another social media platform which is Instagram, and first post was about his upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2. Kamal Hassan posted a picture of Vishwaroopam 2 with a release date.
#Vishwaroopam2TrailerfromToday #Vishwaroopam2
A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) on
In no time the actor gained 16.1 thousand followers and still counting, many of his fans are not aware about his Instagram debut.
Talking more about his Vishwaroopam 2, the trailer was released today and gained much popularity on social media in no time. Even Aamir Khan posted Vishwaroopam 2 Hindi trailer on his Twitter account. The trailer of the movie is full of power pack scenes and it is a continuation of Vishwaroopam 1.
