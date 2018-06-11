‘Vishwaroop 2’ to release on August 10

Chennai, Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s “Vishwaroop 2“, a sequel to his 2013 movie “Vishwaroopam”, will hit the screens on August 10. The release date of the movie, directed, produced and written by Kamal, was announced via a statement on Monday. Kamal, who is now active in the political arena, is also acting as the protagonist of the film.

The Hindi version of this bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. The Tamil version and the Telugu dubbed version is produced by Raajkamal Films International for Aascar Films Pvt Ltd. Its trailer is to be launched later on Monday. Aamir Khan will digitally launch the Hindi trailer, while Shruti Haasan will do it for the Tamil Version and NTR Jr for the Telugu dubbed version.