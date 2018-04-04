Vishwajeet Pradhan to produce fashion reality show

Vishwajeet Pradhan, who is known for television shows like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Ek Boond Ishq is now co-producing fashion reality show along with his fashion designer wife, Sonalika Pradhan. Speaking about his new endeavour, Pradhan said, “With many fashion shows and events happening all over, interest towards fashion is increasing with each passing day. Here we will give chance to budding fashionistas to learn, understand or groom themselves in order join the highly competitive and talented fashion world. Our show will help extract the best models from India. We are also looking forward to bring the best and unique fashion goals to the growing Indian style market.”

Sonalika Pradhan added, “We also plan to replicate our similar Down Under projects where we had not only tied with the makers for their finale outfits, but were also their official fashion partners as well. This will surely help youngsters to live their haute couture dreams.” The couple, who has been living in Australia for a while will soon return home to start work on their new show.