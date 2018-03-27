Vishal Malhotra aspired to be pilot

Actor Vishal Malhotra, popular for featuring in the ‘Mauka Mauka cricket commercials, says it’s been his dream to become a pilot. He is currently essaying the role of Shrikant Reddy on “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai”.

In the current track, Vishal will get an opportunity to fulfil his dream of being a pilot, courtesy the helicopter sequence, for which he was seated on the pilot’s seat. “It’s been a dream to become a pilot and fly in the skies of the country and beyond.

I am thankful to my profession and ‘Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai’ production crew that helped to partially fulfil my dream,” Vishal said in a statement. “I was always fascinated with flying and it was my sister who inspired me to pursue the Commercial Pilot License Course. For some reason, I couldn’t pursue it, but you never know what the future holds. I may still become a pilot in real life,” he added.