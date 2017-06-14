Vishal Karwal excited to bring mythology alive

The cast of the upcoming show “Paramavatar Shree Krishna”, which consists of actors like Manish Wadhwa, Sachin Shroff and Vishal Karwal, are excited to be a part of the mythological show.

The show was launched at the ISKCON temple on Tuesday. It will showcase the journey of Lord Krishna from his birth to being worshipped as God, with four-year-old Nirnay Samadhiya playing the younger Krishna. Vishal, who has played Krishna in other mythological shows, will be seen as Vishnu. “I think as an actor, whenever you go for a role like Vishnu or Krishna, it’s more of a blessing and I don’t think as an actor I can say no to it until and unless there is something major that I don’t like.” Vishal said.

The actor, who gained fame through his stint in reality TV shows like “Roadies” and “Splitsvilla”, said that it’s difficult to do a show based on mythology. “I think the most difficult thing is to do a mythological show… So, as an actor to convince people that you are God… It’s very challenging,” he added. Manish has been cast as Kans, and he says he won’t be seen in a look typically associated with the character. Instead of sporting long hair and moustache, he will be seen sporting a bald and a clean shaven look for “Paramavatar Shree Krishna”.